Oklahoma leaders react to passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill"

Oklahoma lawmakers are divided over the newly passed "Big Beautiful Bill," with Republicans praising its tax relief and border security investments, while Democrats warn of devastating impacts from cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.

By: Haley Hetrick, Anna Denison

Reaction from Oklahoma’s elected leaders was swift but divided following the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping federal package that touches nearly every corner of public policy, from tax relief and border security to deep cuts in Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

See more: Senate passes Trump's "big, beautiful bill" in 51 to 50 vote after marathon session

Supporters of the bill, including Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, praised its fiscal measures and alignment with conservative values.

“The Big Beautiful Bill provides major investments into priority areas for many Oklahomans,” said Fetgatter, who serves as House Leader of Tribal and External Affairs. “The doubling of the child tax credit, the standard deduction and the death tax exemption will return more money to our taxpayers. It also prevents the largest tax increase in American history and doubles down on border security with a historic $350 billion investment, both things that align with Oklahoma values.”

Fetgatter said he plans to stay closely engaged with federal counterparts as the bill rolls out, particularly regarding how changes will impact tribal communities and the state’s broader economy.

But not everyone is celebrating.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, expressed deep concern over what she called devastating consequences for vulnerable Oklahomans—especially those in rural areas.

“I'm really disappointed in our two United States senators who are not speaking up more for Oklahomans,” Munson said. “The cuts to Medicaid and SNAP are going to have not just a huge impact on our state budget, but a direct impact on people's lives.”

Munson emphasized that many SNAP recipients are working-class Oklahomans, veterans, children, and elderly residents who are already struggling to afford groceries. She warned that reduced funding to Medicaid could force rural hospitals to shutter, creating a ripple effect in urban healthcare systems like those in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

“If hospitals see these cuts coming—especially knowing that federal matching dollars may only carry us through one year—they’ll be forced to make impossible decisions. It’s not just rural hospitals at risk. When people lose local access to care, they turn to urban centers, putting strain on systems already at capacity,” Munson said.

She also called attention to the bill’s potential impacts on women’s healthcare access, noting that 52% of Oklahoma counties already lack maternity or reproductive care services.

“This will make things worse. It’s not hypothetical, it’s a direct attack on healthcare access in a state that’s already struggling.”

Munson criticized the bundling of multiple major policy changes into one bill, saying it mirrors the kind of political pressure she sees from the White House to push legislation through without enough debate.

“In Oklahoma, we have a single-subject rule for a reason,” she said. “We debate issues one at a time. But when you tie Medicaid cuts to tax relief and border spending, you leave no room for nuance. You’re forcing people to choose between values they might share and consequences they can’t accept.”

With Congress aiming to finalize the legislation before the Fourth of July recess, Munson urged Oklahomans to contact their federal representatives.

“These are our neighbors. These are the people politicians talk about on the campaign trail. Now is the time to actually stand up for them—not just with words, but with votes and with action.”

One, Big Beautiful Bill 'Vote-a-rama': What you need to know

Comparing the Medicaid cuts in House and Senate "big, beautiful bill"



