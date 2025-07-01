City of OKC releases service schedule and facility hours for July 4

Oklahoma City has released its holiday schedule for municipal services in observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 4. Residents can expect some closures and modified transit schedules, while other services will continue as usual.

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 2:48 pm

By: Anna Denison


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City has released its holiday schedule for municipal services in observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 4. Residents can expect some closures and modified transit schedules, while other services will continue as usual.

Trash, Transit, and Transportation

Solid waste services, including trash, recycling, and bulky waste collection, will operate on their regular schedule. EMBARK’s public transportation system will offer free rides all day on RAPID, OKC Streetcar, buses, and OKC PLUS.

  1. Buses and OKC PLUS will operate on a weekend schedule.
  2. OKC Streetcar will run on its regular schedule until 2 a.m.
  3. RAPID will run every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While transit services remain available, EMBARK’s Transit Center Customer Service and 235-RIDE Call Center will be closed for the day. However, the 235-PLUS Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Offices and Facilities

City offices and several facilities will be closed on July 4, including:

  1. Municipal Court (online payments still available at okc.gov)
  2. Animal Welfare
  3. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center
  4. OKC Parks indoor facilities, such as recreation centers, family aquatic centers, community centers, gyms, and senior centers
  5. Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center
  6. Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory

Outdoor spaces across the city remain open:

  1. All OKC parks: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  2. Martin Park Nature Center outdoor grounds: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  3. Will Rogers Gardens outdoor grounds: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more details, visit okc.gov.
Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 1st, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025