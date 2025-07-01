City of OKC releases service schedule and facility hours for July 4

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 2:48 pm
Oklahoma City has released its holiday schedule for municipal services in observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 4. Residents can expect some closures and modified transit schedules, while other services will continue as usual.
Trash, Transit, and Transportation
Solid waste services, including trash, recycling, and bulky waste collection, will operate on their regular schedule. EMBARK’s public transportation system will offer free rides all day on RAPID, OKC Streetcar, buses, and OKC PLUS.
While transit services remain available, EMBARK’s Transit Center Customer Service and 235-RIDE Call Center will be closed for the day. However, the 235-PLUS Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Offices and Facilities
City offices and several facilities will be closed on July 4, including:
Outdoor spaces across the city remain open:
For more details, visit okc.gov.
