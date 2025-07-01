Thunder's Jalen Williams undergoes successful wrist surgery, re-evaluated in 12 weeks

Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams underwent successful wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks after a breakout All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive season.

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 6:42 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams underwent a successful procedure to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.

>>> Sam Presti press conference: Takeaways from the Thunder GM's postseason media availability

Williams sustained the injury during the Thunder’s 125-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on April 9. The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, with Thunder medical staff in attendance.

SGA signs record-breaking $285 million supermax extension with NBA champion Thunder﻿

The third-year standout played a key role in Oklahoma City’s championship run, appearing in 69 games (all starts) and posting career highs across the board: 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.61 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. He earned his first NBA All-Star selection and was named to both the All-NBA Third Team and NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Williams was one of only four players this season to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.5 steals, joining teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, and Nikola Jokić.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 1st, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025