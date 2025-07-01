Thunder's Jalen Williams undergoes successful wrist surgery, re-evaluated in 12 weeks

Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams underwent successful wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks after a breakout All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive season.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams underwent a successful procedure to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.

Williams sustained the injury during the Thunder’s 125-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on April 9. The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, with Thunder medical staff in attendance.

The third-year standout played a key role in Oklahoma City’s championship run, appearing in 69 games (all starts) and posting career highs across the board: 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.61 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. He earned his first NBA All-Star selection and was named to both the All-NBA Third Team and NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Williams was one of only four players this season to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.5 steals, joining teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, and Nikola Jokić.



