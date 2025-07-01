$1.2 Million a year for not playing since 2001? Welcome to Bobby Bonilla Day

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 1:43 pm
For many MLB players past and present, July 1 is payday, a date marked by hefty deferred salary and bonus payments hitting bank accounts long after their final at-bat or pitch. The most iconic name tied to this annual tradition is Bobby Bonilla, who hasn’t played since 2001 but still receives $1,193,248.20 every July 1 from the New York Mets, thanks to a deferred salary agreement that began in 2011 and runs through 2035.
Bobby Bonilla’s famously deferred payday traces back to a rocky return to the Mets. After winning a World Series with the Marlins in 1997, he was traded to the Dodgers, then back to New York in late 1998. But after a disappointing 1999 season and clashes with manager Bobby Valentine, the Mets chose to part ways.
Rather than pay Bonilla the $5.9 million he was owed outright, the team and Bonilla’s agent, Dennis Gilbert, struck a deal: defer the money with 8% interest, and begin 25 annual payments of nearly $1.2 million starting July 1, 2011.
That ballooned to $29.8 million, divided into 25 equal installments. The Mets, expecting big returns from their Bernie Madoff investments, agreed to the deal before that scheme collapsed. Bonilla, now 61, will be 72 when the payments end. He also receives a second annual payment of $500,000 from the Baltimore Orioles through 2028.
While Bonilla’s deal is the most famous, he’s far from alone. Here are some other notable deferred-payment arrangements:
