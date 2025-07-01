$1.2 Million a year for not playing since 2001? Welcome to Bobby Bonilla Day

Why the Mets still pay Bobby Bonilla. Explore why July 1 has become payday for many MLB players.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

For many MLB players past and present, July 1 is payday, a date marked by hefty deferred salary and bonus payments hitting bank accounts long after their final at-bat or pitch. The most iconic name tied to this annual tradition is Bobby Bonilla, who hasn’t played since 2001 but still receives $1,193,248.20 every July 1 from the New York Mets, thanks to a deferred salary agreement that began in 2011 and runs through 2035.

Why The Mets Pay

Bobby Bonilla’s famously deferred payday traces back to a rocky return to the Mets. After winning a World Series with the Marlins in 1997, he was traded to the Dodgers, then back to New York in late 1998. But after a disappointing 1999 season and clashes with manager Bobby Valentine, the Mets chose to part ways.

Rather than pay Bonilla the $5.9 million he was owed outright, the team and Bonilla’s agent, Dennis Gilbert, struck a deal: defer the money with 8% interest, and begin 25 annual payments of nearly $1.2 million starting July 1, 2011.

That ballooned to $29.8 million, divided into 25 equal installments. The Mets, expecting big returns from their Bernie Madoff investments, agreed to the deal before that scheme collapsed. Bonilla, now 61, will be 72 when the payments end. He also receives a second annual payment of $500,000 from the Baltimore Orioles through 2028.

Other Deferred Payments

While Bonilla’s deal is the most famous, he’s far from alone. Here are some other notable deferred-payment arrangements:

Ken Griffey Jr. has received $3.6 million annually from the Reds from 2009 through 2024





Manny Ramirez is still collecting $2 million a year from the Red Sox through 2026, part of $32 million deferred over 16 years.





Chris Davis began receiving $3.5 million annually from the Orioles in 2023, with payments continuing through 2032, followed by $1.7 million yearly from 2033 to 2037.





Matt Holliday earns $1.5 million per year from the Cardinals through 2029.





Bret Saberhagen has gotten $250,000 annually from the Mets since 2004, a deal that lasts through 2028.





Max Scherzer secured $105 million in deferred payments from his 2015 contract with the Nationals. Though now with the Blue Jays, he’ll receive $15 million a year from Washington through 2028.





Rafael Devers, who signed an 11-year, $331 million extension with Boston in 2023, had $75 million deferred and structured as $7.5 million in annual payments from 2034 to 2043. However, a recent trade sent him to the Giants, who’ve taken on the remainder of that obligation.







