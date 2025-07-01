Arena 51 brings Nerf battles and dodgeball to Oklahoma City

Arena 51 in Oklahoma City offers indoor and outdoor Nerf battles and dodgeball games for all ages.

By: Graham Dowers

A new entertainment venue in Oklahoma City is offering an action-packed experience for all ages. Arena 51, described as the city's only indoor and outdoor-capable Nerf battle center, hosts organized Nerf gun games and dodgeball matches in a custom-built space filled with obstacles and team zones.

Located in OKC, Arena 51 is open for private parties and also features open play sessions every Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Entry for open play is $20, and a buy-one-get-one-half-off special is running through July and August.

Participants are welcome to bring their own Nerf blasters, but the facility also provides equipment, including single-shot blasters, safety goggles, team vests, and game supervision. Sam, an event coordinator for Arena 51, stated that the idea was inspired by paintball but designed to be more accessible and less painful, particularly for younger players.

“It’s not just for kids,” Sam said. “We see adults, older kids, and even full family groups. The goal is fun for everyone.”

The venue emphasizes hassle-free entertainment with structured gameplay and encourages players to register in advance at Arena 51's official website.