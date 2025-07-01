Norman Police recover 700 pounds of illegal marijuana from rental home

Police recover 700 pounds of black market marijuana from inside Norman rental home.

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 10:23 am

By: Summer Miller


NORMAN, Okla. -

More than 700 pounds of illegal black market marijuana were seized last month by the Norman Police Department.

According to the department, the discovery was made inside a short-term rental home near the 2000 block of Trailview Court on June 20.

Investigators say the marijuana, stored inside black trash bags, was being packaged with the intent to sell it outside of Oklahoma.

NPD Special Investigations, alongside patrol officers, also recovered multiple firearms, the department said.
