Pelican Bay Aquatic Center to receive $7.2 million upgrade

By: Graham Dowers

The Pelican Bay Aquatic Center in Edmond will soon see a major renovation after the Edmond City Council approved a $7.2 million construction contract with Wynn Construction.

The project includes concrete deck replacements, upgrades to the parking lot, and a smaller slide designed for young children.

The renovations will be funded through the city's 2017 Capital Improvement Projects Tax. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall, with a projected completion date of May 2026.