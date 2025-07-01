Pelican Bay Aquatic Center to receive $7.2 million upgrade

Edmond's Pelican Bay Aquatic Center will undergo a $7.2 million renovation starting this fall, adding a new child slide and facility upgrades by May 2026.

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 9:30 am

By: Graham Dowers


EDMOND, Okla. -

The Pelican Bay Aquatic Center in Edmond will soon see a major renovation after the Edmond City Council approved a $7.2 million construction contract with Wynn Construction.

The project includes concrete deck replacements, upgrades to the parking lot, and a smaller slide designed for young children.

The renovations will be funded through the city's 2017 Capital Improvement Projects Tax. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall, with a projected completion date of May 2026.
