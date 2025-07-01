Oklahoma City Community College increases tuition for first time in 7 years

Oklahoma City Community College announces first tuition increase in seven years. Here is how much more students could pay per credit hour.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Oklahoma City Community College is one of the latest universities in the state to raise its tuition rates.

It's the university's first tuition increase in seven years.

The increase of $10.77 per credit hour was approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in June.

"Affordability and high-quality options are central to our mission, and we’ve held the line on costs to maintain a cost-effective environment,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “This adjustment reflects the financial realities of operating a modern college while remaining true to our promise of access and student success."

The increase includes a 3% tuition adjustment and an update to the Student Technology Fee.

The university says the update will help to enhance digital learning and campus technology.

Across the state, other universities have also raised tuition costs for the upcoming semester. So far, the State Regents of Higher Education have received 14 requests for increases, while fully approving 11.

One of those approved requests was for the University of Oklahoma, which will see a 3% increase in the cost of tuition. The University of Central Oklahoma will see a 3.5% increase.

Other colleges raising tuition:

East Central University Northeastern State University Northwestern Oklahoma State University Southeastern Oklahoma State University Southwestern Oklahoma State University Langston University Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Connors State College Western Oklahoma State College Rose State College Seminole State College Murray State College

Oklahoma State University said it is not raising tuition.

The new rates will take effect in the fall 2025 semester.