Immigration Explained: Every legal route to US residency

The United States has been granting about 1 million green cards a year, formally known as legal permanent residency. Legal permanent residents can remain in the country indefinitely if they are not convicted of any disqualifying crimes and can apply for citizenship in five years.
The current system was built in 1965 and retooled in 1990. About two-thirds of green cards are granted based on family ties. The rest are based on employment or for humanitarian reasons. A “diversity visa lottery” is for people from countries that are underrepresented in the U.S., including many in Africa.
The United States also admits hundreds of thousands of workers, foreign students and exchange visitors a year on temporary visas.
Securing lawful permanent residency in the US, often referred to as obtaining a "green card," allows individuals to live and work in the United States indefinitely. A green card can be obtained through family sponsorship, employment, humanitarian programs, or other pathways.
The US allows 140,000 people per year to legally enter the country for employment opportunities.
There are five primary categories based on skill, job offer, or investment:
These visas allow individuals to live and work in the US for a limited time, often for purposes like work, study, or travel. These visas do not lead to permanent residency but can sometimes be renewed or extended.
These programs provide temporary relief to individuals facing extraordinary circumstances or emergencies. They are not legally capped and do not automatically lead to green cards.
Granted to nationals from designated countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other crises.
The status is lasts for between six and 18 months and can be renewed at the discretion of the Homeland Security secretary.
Granted to protect nationals of unstable countries from deportation.
It is similar to Temporary Protected Status but is granted at the discretion of the president, rather than by the Homeland Security secretary.
For individuals brought to the US before age 16. They must meet certain education and residency criteria.
It offers work authorization and temporary protection from deportation, but not permanent residency.
Since a 2021 court order, Homeland Security has granted two-year renewals but cannot accept first-time applications.
Case-by-case permission to enter the US for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public interest.
Used for groups like Ukrainians, Cubans, and Haitians, with some capped and some uncapped programs. Parolees can apply for work authorization.
Limits to individual countries, wait times, and the large backlog in cases complicate the process of obtaining a green card or temporary visa.
Each country is limited to a maximum of 7% of both family‑ and employment‑based green cards annually.
This means that countries with high numbers of applicants, like India and China, can face significant competition.
Some countries and visa categories have extremely long wait times due to high demand and limited availability.
Some applicants may wait more than twenty years for a green card.
There are approximately 3.7 million pending applicants for family-based green cards, and around 121,000 waiting for employment-based green cards.
Demand far exceeds supply, and slow processing times mean a growing backlog of cases.
Repeated attempts to expand legal immigration have failed in Congress.
In 2013, the Senate approved legislation that would have granted a path to citizenship to millions of people, but it died in the House of Representatives.
