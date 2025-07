Edmond police investigating possible kidnapping of 16-year-old boy.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

Edmond Police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy.

Officers confirm that investigators have been notified of a social media post with concerns about the subject, and it has been reported to them.

Police say there is no immediate danger, but ask anyone with information or video to call officers at 405-359-4420.