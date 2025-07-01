Man arrested after attempted SW OKC arson identified

A man arrested for attempted arson after allegedly setting fire to a southwest OKC home has been identified.

By: Christian Hans

A man arrested after an attempted arson Saturday morning at a home in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested Joe Stanfield after the department says he poured gasoline around a home near Southwest 77th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue and ignited it.

Family members inside the house quickly put the fire out, but police say Stanfield fled the scene before he was captured.

OCPD says Stanfield was involved in a domestic incident at the same residence Friday night, in which police responded to that call after he reportedly demanded that family members leave the home.

At the time, officers said they were unable to legally remove anyone from the residence.

Stanfield was booked on a complaint of arson and is currently in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.