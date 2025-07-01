Ada 4-year-old to make full recovery after near-drowning

Three Ada lifeguards saved a 4-year-old girl by performing CPR after she nearly drowned. The girl is expected to recover fully, thanks to their quick action.

By: Christian Hans

A four-year-old girl in Ada is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the quick thinking of three lifeguards.

One of the lifeguards saw the girl go underwater while working at a pool in the area.

Once lifeguards realized the girl was not breathing after she was pulled out of the water, the three performed CPR on the child, successfully resuscitating her.

"Immediately started the compressions," one of the lifeguards said. "I knew what I was doing, but like it was such a crazy experience."

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

Experts say knowing CPR can double or triple a victim's chances of survival.

