100 Deadliest Days: AAA Oklahoma shares summer dangers for teen drivers

Memorial Day to Labor Day marks the deadliest time for teen drivers in Oklahoma, AAA reports. Learn safety tips to improve road experiences.

By: Kylee Dedmon

-

Throughout the entire year, more than 30% of deaths on the road occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA said, on average, eight people are killed per day in crashes involving teenagers during the summer, compared to an average of seven per day during the rest of the year.

Spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma, Shawn Steward, said this is primarily because teen drivers are out of school and doing more driving during the night.

Steward says there are some tips he can share to help all drivers stay safe on the road.

“Stick to the speed limit, always where your seatbelt, and that includes all passengers in the vehicle," Steward said. "Make sure that you're not driving distracted with your phone, music, with conversations with passengers and certainly never drive impaired."

Steward says maintaining focus on the road is the key element to driving safely.

"If you can focus and get your child to focus on those things, it will be a much safer experience on the roads for everybody, teens and other drivers as well,” Steward said.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, distracted driving accounts for roughly 60% of teen crashes.

The National Road Safety Foundation said parents should be a model for good driving behavior, and if you want your kids to be good drivers, be a good driver yourself.