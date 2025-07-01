Proposed federal food aid cuts could overwhelm Oklahoma nonprofits, leaders warn: 'A very scary time'

Proposed budget cuts to SNAP in President Trump's proposed bill could increase strain on Oklahoma nonprofits, potentially impacting food assistance and homelessness relief.

By: Jordan Fremstad

On Monday night, lawmakers worked late into the night deciding whether to pass President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. The president is pressuring his party to pass the tax cuts and spending package by July 4.

Proposed $287 billion in food assistance cuts over ten years

The federal budget bill has several Oklahoma nonprofit leaders on edge. The bill would slash the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by $287 billion over ten years.

Potential stress on Oklahoma nonprofits could exceed capacity

The nonprofit organization Feeding America estimated these potential cuts would eliminate 9.5 billion meals each year. Food resource leaders in Oklahoma City and Stillwater said these potential cuts would place additional stress on organizations already operating at maximum capacity.

As lawmakers in Washington decide on a budget with sweeping welfare cuts, nonprofit leaders have watched this budget vote with a heightened level of concern.

“It’s a very scary time,” said Meghan Mueller, chief executive officer with the Homeless Alliance in OKC. “The demand for our services is going to rise and rise and rise.”

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma spokesman Austin Prickett said cuts to SNAP would place extra strain on their services.

“We’re going to see an influx of people in Oklahoma in need of food assistance,” Prickett said.

Fewer food resources lead to greater populations in the homeless response system

Mueller said she expects more people to enter the homeless response system if Congress passes this budget. Mueller said people will be forced to make decisions if the government takes vital safety nets away from them.

“Really tough decisions between paying rent and putting food on the table,” Mueller said. “I’m of course worried about my clients, and I'm worried about the organization. I'm worried about my staff.”

Food insecurity affects community systems like education

Mueller argued the proposed federal budget action carries ripple effects beyond the government’s bottom line.

“If kidos don’t have food at home and they’re showing up to school hungry, that impacts an already strained education system,” Mueller said.

Stillwater leader advocates for program evaluations to reduce negative impact

Food resource leaders in Stillwater said they are helping a record number of people already and expect these potential cuts to push them beyond their capacity. Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center executive director Rachael Condley said lawmakers must read between the lines. Condley said legislative leaders should evaluate systems before they cut them.

“I wish there was a way that the government could evaluate these programs while they’re going,” Condley said. “If we take it away from everyone that qualifies ... in this sweeping motion, we’re cutting off our nose to spite our face, and we’re hurting Americans more than we’re helping them.”

For now, Mueller said, all her team can do is advocate and extend a hand for their neighbors in crisis.

“I see people showing up every day working incredibly hard just to survive,” Mueller said. “We’re gonna keep showing up and doing our part to make our corner of the world a little bit brighter for people, because that’s what we can do.”