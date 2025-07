A person is dead after a plane crash in Logan County, authorities say.

By: Destini Pittman

A person is dead after a plane crash in Logan County, authorities say.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the person was pinned in the crash involving a small fixed-wing plane.

Only one person was onboard, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

The FAA accident report can be read here.