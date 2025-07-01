Woman critically injured in devastating OKC apartment fire speaks out in aftermath

A woman who jumped out of a second-story window to escape a harrowing, 3-alarm apartment fire spoke out on Monday night after losing almost everything she owned, including her life.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Wednesday started as a normal day for Kimberly Gay and her family.

“I was laying on the couch, vegging out in front of the TV. When I looked over at my kitchen window. It went from daylight to dark,” said Gay.

A few units over, Rhonda Walker got the sense that something was wrong. She found herself amidst chaos.

"It sounded like somebody had slammed the door so hard that it went through the wall. It just rattled my whole apartment and people were screaming names outside," Walker recalled.

She gathered her pets and a few essential items before finding her close friend Kimberly shouting for help from a second-story window.

"The only exits was where the fire was. There was no fire extinguishers, no sprinkler system,” Gay remembered.

As the situation grew more dire, "I started screaming, 'Save my baby,’

That’s when Gay said “an angel in the flesh” appeared.

“He just came out of nowhere and he said, 'Drop him. I got him.' Still don't know who this man is. Haven't seen him since, but he caught my baby.”

Once her son was safe, she went back in to try and save her son's dog, but could not coax the scared pup out, so she ultimately had to jump without him.

"The firefighter told me that I had one more minute in there, probably, and that'd been it for me,” Gay shared.

Still, she severed an artery, lost 35 percent of her blood volume, and fractured her hip, on top of suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

"But we're all alive, accounted for. We don't have anything left for ourselves and each other, but that's more than what most people got sometimes. In all aspects, I should not be here,” Gay stated.

She added that what little was not destroyed in the fire was looted in the days following.

If you’d like to help this family get back on their feet, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Walker also has a GoFundMe. You can find it here.