Police identify man who drowned at Arcadia Lake; urge safety ahead holiday weekend

By: Deanne Stein

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Jason Harper, a 51-year-old man who died while boating at Arcadia Lake over the weekend.

According to Edmond Police, Harper entered the water Saturday afternoon to cool off and never resurfaced. His body was recovered Sunday in approximately 32 feet of water, using advanced sonar technology.

“It was a very, very difficult day for this family," said Emily Ward, Public Information Officer for the Edmond Police Department. "Our hearts are with them during this horrible time.”

Harper was known as a strong swimmer and had Navy training, leading friends to believe a medical issue may have contributed to the tragedy. His death remains under investigation.

A massive search was launched Saturday involving Edmond Police and Fire Departments, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“We had both drones, both boats, and both dive teams out here attempting to locate the victim,” said Ward.

While drownings are not common at Arcadia Lake, Officer Dack Pearson said law enforcement is always prepared to respond, and they’ll be increasing patrols ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.

“We may increase some boat inspections, but more importantly, we’ll be a presence on the water to address any negligent operations of watercrafts,” Pearson said. “We’ll also be present on land to make sure the beaches and cabin areas are well patrolled.”

Pearson also urged visitors to follow safety rules: avoid glass containers, be alert for debris caused by high water levels, and always wear a life jacket—especially when swimming.

“The key is to have one readily accessible,” Pearson said. “Know your limits. If you’re not a strong swimmer, take extra precautions.”

Visitors are encouraged to pick up safety brochures available at the lake’s entrance gates for a full list of rules and tips.