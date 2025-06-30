Sassy Mama goes inside the Oklahoma City Zoo kitchen

The Oklahoma City Zoo prepares over 250 custom meals daily for its 1,300 animals, including elephants, primates, and parrots.

By: Graham Dowers

Behind the scenes at the Oklahoma City Zoo, a team of nutritionists and caretakers prepares more than 250 specialized meals each day to feed the zoo's 1,300 animals, which include elephants to parrots to primates and fruit flies.

Species-specific diets

Visitors to the zoo typically see animals roaming habitats or interacting with trainers, but not many are familiar with the complexity behind what they eat. The zoo's kitchen operates as a large-scale culinary lab, offering a range of species-specific diets, enrichment items, and recipes that are adjusted for each animal's health needs.

Zoo nutritionist Taylor Jones explained that every species has unique dietary requirements. That includes dry biscuit-like pellets made for primates, which are processed in a way similar to dog food but formulated with ingredients that meet the nutritional needs of monkeys and apes. Flamingos, parrots, and other birds have their own specialized bird feeds as well.

Staff say that all the animal food is technically safe for humans, though some of it may be a bit dry.

Unusual menu items

Among the more surprising details is the fact that elephants love barbecue sauce. The zoo goes through just a few bottles a month, using small amounts as part of sensory enrichment. Lime juice, apple juice, and cranberry juice serve similar purposes, offering varied smells and tastes for animals to enjoy.

Other food items, like mashed potatoes, are used in a less visible way. They help sustain the zoo's fruit fly colony, which in turn feeds reptiles and amphibians in the zoo's herpetology collection.

The zoo staff also monitors diet changes over time. The zoo's dietitians have online recipes that allow them to adjust based on weight, health, pregnancy, or other factors.

On average, the zoo uses around 20,000 pounds of romaine lettuce each year. Other produce and grains are used in rotation, forming a large-scale operation that resembles a professional kitchen. The difference? The clients are a little more diverse.

