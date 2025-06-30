Street racing in southeast OKC proves fatal, kills one man, sends father, daughter to hospital

Oklahoma City police said street racing was to blame for the death of man walking near a road in southeast Oklahoma City over the weekend. Police said one of the speeding drivers hit an SUV on Friday night, sending it onto the sidewalk killing 43-year-old Timothy Thompson.

Oklahoma City police said street racing was to blame for the death of man walking near a road in southeast Oklahoma City over the weekend. Police said one of the speeding drivers hit an SUV on Friday night, sending it onto the sidewalk, killing 43-year-old Timothy Thompson.

A man and his daughter were in their SUV when the accused street racer hit them. The victim's son said his father was critically injured, and his sister was home recovering with a broken arm.

People living near Southeast 41st Street and Shields Boulevard said street racing is not an uncommon sight in their neighborhood.

“Yes, all the time, yes,” said Shawntay Colbert, resident. “It’s very dangerous out here.”

Shawntay Colbert takes her daily walks where Thompson died. Police said Thompson was killed when a street racer crashed his truck into an SUV.

“Basically, sent it careening toward the sidewalk where it struck a pedestrian and killed them,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Colbert had this to say about the deadly crash.

“For me to hear something like that is devastating, but sad at the same time,” said Colbert. “Because somebody lost their life.”

The was outside a family’s home. Police said a man and his daughter were backing out of their driveway when 21-year-old Carlos Silva slammed into their SUV while racing another car on Shields.

“The two occupants of the vehicle that was backing out of the residence both had severe injuries,” said Knight.

Investigators estimated Silva was driving 60 to 70 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour. Police arrested Silva on complaints of manslaughter and reckless driving.

“His actions caused the crash that led to the person dying,” said Knight.

Investigators said the man backing out of the driveway did not have time to react to Silva's speeding truck.

Investigators spoke to a witness who saw Silva and the driver of a small black car racing ahead of them. Police reviewed traffic cameras that confirmed the witness’s story.