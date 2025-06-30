Outlaw Music Festival in El Reno canceled following weather damage to equipment

The Outlaw Music Festival’s July 1 show at the Lucky Star Amphitheater in El Reno has been canceled due to storm damage to equipment at a previous tour stop.

By: Anna Denison

The Outlaw Music Festival’s 10th Anniversary concert scheduled for July 1 at the Lucky Star Amphitheater in El Reno has been canceled due to equipment damage caused by severe weather during a prior tour stop in Missouri.

The show was set to feature music acts such as Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, The Mavericks, and Tami Neilson.

Organizers said an extreme weather event struck Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, on the evening of June 29. Heavy rain and high winds forced the evacuation of the crowd, leaving much of the festival’s production equipment and artists’ instruments waterlogged and possibly irreparably damaged.

Organizers say the extent of the damage could not be assessed or addressed in time to proceed with the El Reno performance safely.

As a result, Blackbird Presents, Lucky Star Amphitheater, and DCF Concerts have canceled the event and issued an apology to fans, stating they are disappointed by the unforeseen circumstances and the inconvenience caused.

Refunds for the El Reno show will be issued at the original point of purchase, organizers said. Attendees should allow 7–10 business days for the refund to appear on their statements.

The Outlaw Music Festival tour is expected to resume in Austin, Texas, on July 4.