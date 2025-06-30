A House of History: How first families have transformed the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion

Monday, June 30th 2025, 1:41 pm
For nearly 100 years, Oklahoma’s Governor’s Mansion has served not only as a residence but also as a reflection of the state’s leadership and legacy, shaped by the contributions of governors and their first families since its completion in 1928.
Significant renovations have begun under the current Governor, Kevin Stitt, and his family.
Here is a look at previous renovations, additions, and milestones from past governors, according to Friends of the Mansion.
Governor Henry S. Johnston (1927–1929)
First Lady Amy Holloway (Governor William J. Holloway, 1929–1931)
First Lady Alice Murray (Governor William H. "Alfalfa Bill" Murray, 1931–1935)
Governor Ernest Marland (1935–1939)
First Lady Willie Murray (Governor Johnston Murray, 1951–1955)
First Lady Jeannette Edmonson (Governor J. Howard Edmondson, 1959–1963)
Governor Henry Bellmon (1963–1967, 1987–1991)
First Lady Ann Bartlett (Governor Dewey F. Bartlett, 1967–1971)
First Lady Donna Nigh (Governor George Nigh, 1979–1987)
First Lady Shirley Bellmon (Governor Henry Bellmon, second term)
Governor David Walters & First Lady Rhonda Walters (1991–1995)
First Lady Cathy Keating (Governor Frank Keating, 1995–2003)
Governor Brad Henry & First Lady Kim Henry (2003–2011)
Governor Mary Fallin & First Gentleman Wade Christensen (2011–2019)
First Lady Sarah Stitt (Governor Kevin Stitt, 2019–present)
