A House of History: How first families have transformed the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion

By: Anna Denison

For nearly 100 years, Oklahoma’s Governor’s Mansion has served not only as a residence but also as a reflection of the state’s leadership and legacy, shaped by the contributions of governors and their first families since its completion in 1928.

Significant renovations have begun under the current Governor, Kevin Stitt, and his family.

Here is a look at previous renovations, additions, and milestones from past governors, according to Friends of the Mansion.

Governor Henry S. Johnston (1927–1929)

1928: First family to live in the newly constructed Governor’s Mansion.

First Lady Amy Holloway (Governor William J. Holloway, 1929–1931)

1930: Hosted the first public open house at the Mansion.

First Lady Alice Murray (Governor William H. "Alfalfa Bill" Murray, 1931–1935)

1931: Hosted a quilting bee, inviting one woman over 70 from each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

Governor Ernest Marland (1935–1939)

1935: Allowed oil production beneath the Mansion; up to 24 wells pumped on the Capitol and Mansion grounds.

First Lady Willie Murray (Governor Johnston Murray, 1951–1955)

Spearheaded major redecorating and kitchen modernization with the help of Oklahoma A&M students.

First Lady Jeannette Edmonson (Governor J. Howard Edmondson, 1959–1963)

1959: Led volunteer renovation effort, saving taxpayers $65,000.

Governor Henry Bellmon (1963–1967, 1987–1991)

1964: A helipad was added to the Mansion grounds to accommodate Lyndon B. Johnson's visit. It was later turned into a tennis court.

First Lady Ann Bartlett (Governor Dewey F. Bartlett, 1967–1971)

1967–1968: Formed “Friends of the Governor’s House” to collect historic furnishings and artifacts.

First Lady Donna Nigh (Governor George Nigh, 1979–1987)

1980: Reinstituted open houses and added handicap access. 1980s: Oversaw the construction of a pool in the shape of Oklahoma.

First Lady Shirley Bellmon (Governor Henry Bellmon, second term)

Late 1980s: Expanded educational tours, recreated missing leaded-glass doors herself.

Governor David Walters & First Lady Rhonda Walters (1991–1995)

1994: Commissioned the “Love Always” sculpture to honor the children of governors.

First Lady Cathy Keating (Governor Frank Keating, 1995–2003)

1995: Launched major $1 million renovation with Friends of the Mansion. 1998: Oversaw construction of the 4,700 sq. ft. Phillips Pavilion.

Governor Brad Henry & First Lady Kim Henry (2003–2011)

2007: Planted an offspring of the OKC Bombing Survivor Tree. 2007: Purchased a restored 1907 Steinway Grand Piano for the Mansion. 2007: Transformed basement into a modern media room.

Governor Mary Fallin & First Gentleman Wade Christensen (2011–2019)

2017: Built an outdoor kitchen on the Mansion grounds.

First Lady Sarah Stitt (Governor Kevin Stitt, 2019–present)

2019: Initiated extensive Mansion renovations in partnership with the State of Oklahoma.

