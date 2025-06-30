Norman police investigate in-custody death of 61-year-old man

Norman police are investigating the in-custody death of 61-year-old Jeffrey Brake, who had been arrested for suspected public intoxication involving narcotics.

By: Anna Denison

-

The Norman Police Department is investigating the in-custody death of 61-year-old Jeffrey Brake following two arrests over the weekend for suspected public intoxication involving narcotics.

According to a news release, officers initially responded to a welfare check around 9:29 a.m. Saturday, in the area of McGee Drive and Rowena Lane, where they found Brake crawling in the roadway and showing signs of narcotics influence. Police say Brake was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The next morning, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to Norman Regional Hospital for another welfare check. Police say they found Brake crawling on the ground near the ambulance bay. Hospital staff confirmed he had been treated and released prior to the encounter. Police say Brake was again arrested without incident and taken back to the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of public intoxication involving narcotics.

Upon arrival at the detention center, authorities say Brake began experiencing an apparent medical emergency. Officers initiated life-saving measures until EMSSTAT paramedics arrived. Police say Brake was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no use of force occurred during either encounter with Brake. A preliminary investigation suggests the death was due to a medical emergency, but the full circumstances remain under investigation.