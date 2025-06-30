Bethany Children's Health Center hosts prom for patients on campus

Bethany Children's Health Center hosted an on-campus prom for pediatric patients, transforming its gym into an enchanted forest.

Monday, June 30th 2025, 12:30 pm

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers


BETHANY, Okla. -

Patients at Bethany Children's Health Center attended a prom event on campus this week as part of the hospital's ongoing efforts to provide enriching experiences for children undergoing medical care.

The facility's gymnasium was transformed into an "enchanted forest" setting, with trees, lights and vines. The event offered patients a chance to take part in a traditional prom without needing to leave the hospital grounds.

Organizers say the annual prom is designed to help older pediatric patients enjoy moments that their peers experience outside the hospital. All formal wear, including dresses and accessories, was donated by community members.

"Celebrating prom, which is something that happens here every summer, to celebrate kind of the rite of passage that all older kids like to have," Ashleigh Robinson, Development Manager for Bethany Children's Health Center, said. "All of our dresses are donated, and each child gets to dress up like they are going to a real prom."

Keeping with prom tradition, the hospital also named a prom king and queen. The titles were awarded based on votes from hospital staff and patients.

Hospital staff say the event is one of several year-round initiatives designed to create meaningful experiences for patients during their stay.
