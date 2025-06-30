Cancer, volvulus, addiction: Jackson Rainbow's triumphant journey from hopelessness to hope-giver

Meet Jackson Rainbow— a twice cancer survivor and motivational speaker who established Miracle In Progress, touching lives nationwide. His dynamic journey in highlighting Men's Mental Health Month on News 9.

By: Kylee Dedmon

The month of June highlights Men's Mental Health Month, and as we close out the month, News 9 wants to introduce a young man who has not only beaten cancer twice, was in the hospital for eight months battling volvulus, but has also overcome addiction. That young man is Jackson Rainbow, who is now traveling the nation being a motivational speaker for others who are in or have been in the same position as him.

Like any 11-year-old boy, when they grow up, they want to become a professional football player, and for Rainbow that was his dream, until it turned from playing professional football to surviving cancer.

“I had to grow up really fast, I had to understand what adults were talking about and it was also me still trying to be a kid at a young age, I wanted to play football, I wanted to play with my friends but I had to make some adjustments to better my health,” Rainbow said.

Adjustments that worked for his first and second cancer diagnoses, which led him to create Miracle In Progress – a foundation to touch people and organizations who are going through difficult times.

“Miracle in Progress is a foundation that we started, we do not just set for one group, we try to touch every part of the world, so we are talking military, veterans, active duty, Make-A-Wish, Ronald McDonald House Charities, anything that supports the well being of our everyday brother and sisters that walk this world with us miracle in progress will try to touch and be involved with," Rainbow said.

Rainbow has spoken around the country, including the NCAA Division II conference, where he met his biggest idol, Peyton Manning, telling him he was on the right track in public speaking.

"I can speak about leadership, I can speak about moving forward, but my main thing is to let people know to not ever lose hope and there is someone there, you are never alone, you are not in this fight alone," Rainbow said.

Another health scare, fighting volvulus for eight months, which led him to what he thought was his breaking point.

"When I got to UT Southwestern, I was pretty much at the end of my ropes. I kind of came to grips that I more than likely wasn’t going to walk out of this and I pretty much given up. It was the first time I had given up during something like this so I prayed a prayer that I thought I would never have to pray," Rainbow said. "On April 14th I wrote seven letters, two to my closest friends, the rest to my family and I prayed a prayer that I needed something, I needed a sign, I needed god to show me what was going to happen and if not tomorrow then take me tonight, that was my breaking point when I made that prayer that I thought I would never have to make.”

Rainbow said when he woke up, he knew his fight wasn't over, but a year later, he struggled with alcoholism, and that is when he said he truly met his match, reaching his breaking point. He decided he needed help and started to look within himself. That’s when he started to change and wanted to help change other men and boys who are struggling and have struggled just like him.

“We are strong, we are looked upon to do great things, we are providers, we are lovers, we are protectors, we’re fighters, that’s what we’ve always been that’s what we’ve grown up to be, it’s okay to take a second to sit back and evaluate what’s going on in your life to say hey maybe I need to touch this subject, maybe I need to talk to my wife, maybe I need to talk to a good friend of mine, my brother, my paster, whatever it is, it’s okay to hit the pause button,” Rainbow said.

Rainbow gives credit to his wife, Blakelie, who he says has helped him with this new chapter, his faith, and with his mission, Miracle In Progress.