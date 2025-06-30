OG&E unveils accessible garden beds for Spencer Senior Center's 40th anniversary

OG&E unveiled new accessible garden beds at the Spencer Senior Center’s 40th anniversary, aiming to keep seniors active and engaged through gardening and community connection.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

New garden beds are being unveiled for the Spencer Senior Center's 40th anniversary.

As the center celebrates 40 years of serving the community's senior population, the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is learning how the new garden beds from OG&E will help keep seniors active.

News 9's Addie Crawford spoke with OG&E's Manager of Community Outreach and Engagement, Keli Hayward-Walsh, to learn more.

Q: Tell us about these garden beds.

A: We had a vision a few months ago to get garden beds like this in the community for our seniors, who we know probably had a lifetime of gardening and love to garden, but maybe are not able to anymore. It's hard to get on the ground, and it's an important part of a community to bring people together to continue to do what they love.So our power plant guys at the Mustang Power Plant built these and installed them, and we are unveiling them today for the seniors here. We have the ribbon, we have the big scissors as well, that's at 10 a.m, then at 10:15 a.m., they're actually gonna start planting here.

Q: What is the design of the yellow bar on these garden beds?

A: So the guys built these just at the right height where someone in a wheelchair or walker with a seat could sit and still garden. Or someone could stand and use this as a brace to help with their balance.

Q: How important is it to not only have the lights on in our homes and our businesses, but to do community events and things like this?

A: Well, it's everything for OG&E. We know that we say it often, but we're only as strong as our communities. Being able to come into communities like Spencer and partner with organizations like OKC Beautiful and the Spencer Senior Center and RSVP [of Central Oklahoma] to bring partnerships together to make something like this happen means everything, and that's what we do as a company each and every day.

Q: Everyone is really excited about these garden beds. What has the reaction been like to these so far?

A: When we had our first meeting with OKC Beautiful, RSVP and Cecilia [Taft] with the Spencer Senior Center, there were actually tears because this was something that they had been thinking about for a long time. So to see it come to fruition and have a room full of people ready to come out and start putting their hands in the dirt and planting, it just means a lot, and we know that this is going to bring joy for years to come. We're excited to continue this program, this is in our inaugural ribbon cutting, but to do it year in and year out is the plan of ours to do for different organizations in our communities.

Q: So, OG&E plans to keep doing more things?

A: We're actually dedicating three [beds] at Garden Oaks tomorrow, three more there and then, you know, we have several programs that we've done for many, many years. The fans programs where we give oscillating fans to seniors to help during the summer months, this is going to just kind of roll into that and do and it'll be something we do each and every year now.