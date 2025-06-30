Oklahoma Dept. of Education names 2025 Teacher of the Year

Say hello to Oklahoma's 2025 Teacher of the Year: Melissa Evon from Elgin Public Schools.

Monday, June 30th 2025, 7:31 am

By: Christian Hans


ELGIN, Okla. -

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has named the 2025 Teacher of the Year as the department honors state educators during the summer break.

Melissa Evon of Elgin Public Schools has been named the 2025 Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Evon has been teaching since 1992, and says the best part about teaching is building relationships that last beyond the classroom.

"My greatest success in my teaching career [is] having students come back and say 'Because of you I went and voted,' 'Because of you I wasn't nervous to go to this job interview,'" Evon said. "I'm convinced that every single day I teach the world's greatest kids."

In a statement, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said Evon represents "the very best Oklahoma has to offer."
