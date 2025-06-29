Oklahoma Man shoots family Saturday morning in NW OKC

Breaking: Investigation underway after Bethany Police discover 2 bodies in apparent murder-suicide.

UPDATE: Bethany Police Department official statement

Bethany Police are actively investigating an incident that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call, and upon arrival, located two individuals with lethal gunshot wounds at the residence.

The Department, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, processed and assessed the scene. Investigators located evidence at the location and are working towards determining what occurred. The identities of the deceased are being withheld out of respect for the family.

This is still an active investigation.

Previous story:

Authorities confirm a response to a possible murder-suicide near Northwest 42nd Street Saturday morning.

At around 11:16 a.m., police got a call reporting on the incident and sent a team in response. Bethany Police say they found 2 dead bodies in the backyard, which prompted the arrival of the Medical Examiner.

This is an active investigation, and authorities urge people to avoid the area until further notice.

