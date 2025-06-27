Tulsa area Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks and family fun

From fireworks shows along the river to old-fashioned parades and patriotic concerts, Tulsa and surrounding communities are prepared to light up the skies in celebration of Independence Day.

By: Bella Roddy

-

From fireworks shows along the river to old-fashioned parades and patriotic concerts, Tulsa and surrounding communities are prepared to light up the skies in celebration of Independence Day. Residents and visitors can expect days filled with live music, family activities and a full roster of events.

FreedomFest and Boomfest Lead the Big Shows

The centerpiece of Tulsa’s Fourth of July festivities is the Folds of Honor FreedomFest, returning to River West Festival Park and Gathering Place on July 4. Recognized as one of the largest free fireworks displays in Oklahoma, FreedomFest draws an estimated 80,000 spectators who line the banks of the Arkansas River. Fireworks begin after dark, preceded by live entertainment and family activities.

Just south of the river, Boomfest in Jenks delivers another massive fireworks show over the Arkansas River. Visitors can watch from the Oklahoma Aquarium or Jenks Riverwalk, which will host a free concert with Jake Karlik and the Idols leading up to the display.

More July 4th Standouts in the Metro

Tulsa’s Fourth of July calendar is packed with additional events throughout the week:

Tulsa Drillers Games + Fireworks Extravaganza: Enjoy baseball and fireworks at ONEOK Field July 1–3. Each game wraps up with a postgame fireworks show. Fleet Feet Firecracker 5K and Fun Run: Runners of all ages can participate in this long-running downtown tradition the morning of July 4, followed by a party with live music and food. Fourth of July Bike Parade: Decorate your bike and join the community ride at New Haven United Methodist Church. Let Freedom Ring Ceremony: The University of Tulsa will host a patriotic ceremony July 4 at Bayless Plaza, featuring historic readings and music.

Pre-Fourth Celebrations Around Tulsa

Leading up to Independence Day, several cities will host their own festivals and firework displays:

Bixby Freedom Celebration: June 27 at Bentley Park Sports Complex, with food vendors, carnival games, entertainment and fireworks. Claremore’s 4th of July Celebration: June 28 at Claremore Lake, including a flag ceremony and live music. Collinsville Independence Day Celebration: June 28 with activities throughout the day and a fireworks finale choreographed to patriotic music. Glenpool Red, White and Boom Bash: June 28 with live music, food trucks and fireworks at Glenpool Football Stadium.

On July 3, Sand Springs will host the Star Spangled Salute at Case Community Park, while the Tulsa Botanic Garden presents FLORIGAMI Summer Nights: Red, White and Bloom, featuring lawn games, food and special exhibits. The Signature Symphony will perform its annual Stars, Stripes and Symphony concert at VanTrease Performing Arts Center.

Family Fun and Unique Celebrations

In addition to fireworks and concerts, Tulsa offers plenty of options for families:

Boomfest at Oklahoma Aquarium: On July 4, visitors can enjoy marine exhibits before watching fireworks over the water. Red, White and Boom Preshow: Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park hosts a family-friendly event with food trucks, live music and inflatables on July 4 before the city’s fireworks show. American Soundscapes Performance: The Starlight Concert Band and the 145th Army Band will perform July 1 at Guthrie Green. Red, White and Swing Dance: Dance enthusiasts can join the Oklahoma Swing Syndicate’s Independence Day celebration July 5.

Shopping for Fireworks

For those planning their own backyard displays, the Castle of Muskogee offers the state’s largest fireworks retail showroom, open through July 5.