Tulsa area Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks and family fun

Friday, June 27th 2025, 1:16 pm
From fireworks shows along the river to old-fashioned parades and patriotic concerts, Tulsa and surrounding communities are prepared to light up the skies in celebration of Independence Day. Residents and visitors can expect days filled with live music, family activities and a full roster of events.
FreedomFest and Boomfest Lead the Big Shows
The centerpiece of Tulsa’s Fourth of July festivities is the Folds of Honor FreedomFest, returning to River West Festival Park and Gathering Place on July 4. Recognized as one of the largest free fireworks displays in Oklahoma, FreedomFest draws an estimated 80,000 spectators who line the banks of the Arkansas River. Fireworks begin after dark, preceded by live entertainment and family activities.
Just south of the river, Boomfest in Jenks delivers another massive fireworks show over the Arkansas River. Visitors can watch from the Oklahoma Aquarium or Jenks Riverwalk, which will host a free concert with Jake Karlik and the Idols leading up to the display.
More July 4th Standouts in the Metro
Tulsa’s Fourth of July calendar is packed with additional events throughout the week:
Pre-Fourth Celebrations Around Tulsa
Leading up to Independence Day, several cities will host their own festivals and firework displays:
On July 3, Sand Springs will host the Star Spangled Salute at Case Community Park, while the Tulsa Botanic Garden presents FLORIGAMI Summer Nights: Red, White and Bloom, featuring lawn games, food and special exhibits. The Signature Symphony will perform its annual Stars, Stripes and Symphony concert at VanTrease Performing Arts Center.
Family Fun and Unique Celebrations
In addition to fireworks and concerts, Tulsa offers plenty of options for families:
Shopping for Fireworks
For those planning their own backyard displays, the Castle of Muskogee offers the state’s largest fireworks retail showroom, open through July 5.
June 27th, 2025
July 1st, 2025
July 1st, 2025
July 1st, 2025
July 1st, 2025