Oklahoma City area Fourth of July celebrations, festivals and fireworks

Oklahoma City has a full slate of festivals, fireworks displays, concerts and family-friendly fun leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Stars & Stripes River Festival Kicks Off Early

The festivities begin early this year with the Stars & Stripes River Festival at RIVERSPORT on June 28. The event, themed for Independence Day, features racing, food and live music throughout the day, ending with championship rowing and dragon boat races.

Visitors looking for aerial thrills can also catch the Tinker Air Show at Tinker Air Force Base, running June 28–29. The show includes dozens of military and civilian aerial performers and a wide variety of aircraft displays. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the weekend with their signature high-speed maneuvers.

Family Fun on the Fourth

On July 4, OKANA Indoor Waterpark & Resort hosts its Star-Spangled Bash, featuring live performances, classic games, a DJ, food and a fireworks finale. Nearby, Frontier City will host Star-Spangled Nights, offering rides, entertainment and fireworks July 4–5.

Sports fans can catch the Oklahoma City Comets as they take on the Las Vegas Aviators on July 4, followed by a postgame fireworks show.

Red, White & Boom Returns to Scissortail Park

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s free Red, White & Boom outdoor concert returns July 3 at Scissortail Park. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of patriotic music under the stars, capped with a fireworks display.

Nearby Independence Day Traditions

In Edmond, LibertyFest offers one of the largest July 4 celebrations in the country, recognized by CNN and USA Today as a top ten festival nationwide. The multi-day event includes a free watermelon feed, live entertainment, and Oklahoma’s largest hometown Fourth of July parade. The celebration concludes with a massive fireworks show during ParkFest on the evening of July 4.

More Ways to Cool Off

July brings some of the hottest days of the year to central Oklahoma, but residents have plenty of ways to beat the heat. Locals can head to Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City for water slides and pools, splash in the interactive fountains at Scissortail Park, or try the new OKANA Beach, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor space with ziplines, a sandy beach and an adults-only swim-up bar.

Additional Celebrations Across the State

While the Oklahoma City metro offers numerous events, nearby communities will also host unique Independence Day traditions. The Grand Lake Fireworks Extravaganza, Boomer Blast in Stillwater, Freedom Fest in Yukon, and the Duck Creek Fireworks over Grand Lake provide more options for families seeking a patriotic getaway.

From fireworks displays to concerts and community festivals, Oklahoma City is set to deliver a memorable Fourth of July holiday.