More women speak out as menopause awareness grows

By: CBS News

Menopause is a transition nearly half the population will experience — yet for many women, it remains shrouded in silence and confusion. That narrative is starting to change, as more women and medical experts speak openly about perimenopause and the importance of education.

For Alice Henry, perimenopause arrived with full force following a hysterectomy.

“No one can really prepare you for how severe [the symptoms] really are,” Henry said.

She experienced intense night sweats, unexplained weight gain, and noticeable hair loss. After six difficult weeks, she began hormone replacement therapy.

“After I started the estrogen patch, the symptoms cleared up almost immediately,” she said. “Within a week I was back to feeling myself.”

Perimenopause — the stage before menopause — can begin years before a woman’s final menstrual period, sometimes lasting up to a decade. Yet many go through it unaware of what’s happening to their bodies.

“They’re feeling really lost and confused and don’t really understand what’s happening,” said Liz Gandee, a women’s health nurse practitioner at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

A new national survey highlights the widespread knowledge gap: 61% of women believe menopause occurs in their forties, even though most reach it in their fifties. Some, however, may experience symptoms as early as their thirties.

Whenever it begins, experts say it’s a critical time to focus on health and lifestyle.

“Getting adequate exercise, strength training, making sure we’re getting lots of fiber in our diet, getting plenty of protein,” Gandee advised.

She also emphasizes that women don’t have to suffer in silence. Treatments are available — and not just hormone-based options.

“Sometimes we’ll use anti-depressants for hot flashes and night sweats,” she said. “You don’t have to suffer. This isn’t a time of life that’s miserable and you’re going to feel awful forever.”

For Henry, asking the right questions — and having a doctor who knew how to help — made all the difference. Now, she’s passing what she’s learned to her daughter, ensuring the next generation faces the transition with knowledge and confidence.

Danya Bacchus, CBS News, Los Angeles.