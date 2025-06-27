OKCPS Foundation honors distinguished alumni at annual Wall of Fame awards

The OKCPS Foundation will honor standout alumni for leadership and public service at the annual Wall of Fame awards later this year. Here is how you can take part in the event.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation has announced this year’s Wall of Fame honorees, celebrating influential OKCPS alumni who have made lasting impacts in their communities and beyond.

The OKCPS Foundation serves as the district’s leading advocate and works to strengthen support for public education through community partnerships and innovative programming.

This year’s honorees include former Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty, civil rights and education advocate Marilyn Luper Hildreth and Patience Latting, Oklahoma City’s first female mayor.

The Unsung Hero Award will be presented to longtime OKCPS supporters Richard and Glenna Tannenbaum.

Foundation President and CEO, and former US House Rep. Kendra Horn, says the honorees exemplify resilience, leadership, and a deep commitment to public service.

That's what our public schools are all about: helping kids realize their potential," Horn said. "Know that no matter where you come from, you can go on to do great things and contribute to our city or state and our nation in so many ways."

The Wall of Fame awards take place Monday, Oct. 27, at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to support the event, visit OKCkids.com.