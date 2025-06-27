Donor recipient joins special dedication for late Mustang teen

A crowd gathered in Mustang Thursday to dedicate a field to 18-year-old Zach Doran, who died last year. But a part of Doran reunited with family and friends; living on in an Ohio man who received his lungs.

By: Matt McCabe

-

On Thursday, a sign was unveiled at a little league football field in Mustang in memory of 18-year-old Zach Doran, who died in 2024 after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest at an MMA gym.

Doran, who was celebrated as an accomplished athlete, started his humble beginnings as a youth player before moving on to play for Mustang High School.

His dad, high school assistant coach Jason Doran, shared how much it meant to the family.

"This is super humbling for our family," he said. "It's a great honor. It takes a village, right? We say it all the time. It takes a village. And this is our village right here. So, we love you guys, and we really appreciate it."

Thursday's event was made more special by a surprise guest.

"I want to introduce you to somebody," Doran told the crowd. "Tom and I shook hands for the first time about 5 minutes ago. Tom is the recipient of Zach's lungs. Both of Zach's lungs."

The lung recipient drove from Ohio to Mustang to join the Doran family for the special dedication.

Tom is a Baptist pastor, which resonates strongly with the faithful Doran family.

"I'm happy I could be a part of it," Tom told the crowd. "Without him, I wouldn't be here."