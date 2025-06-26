Therapist highlights mental health struggles facing LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month

For Pride Month, Kyann Mitchner from Sunbeam Family Services addresses LGBTQ+ mental health. Discusses fear, stigma, identity misconceptions, depression, and suicidal ideation.

By: Destini Pittman

June is Pride Month, and for this Therapy Thursday, therapist Kyann Mitchner with Sunbeam Family Services is highlighting some of the mental health challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Mitchner said some of those challenges include fear of the unknown, stigma, pressure to disclose one’s identity, and misconceptions that identity is a choice.

“Things that you are born with, your blue eyes, your brown hair, those are just innate,” Mitchner said. “But the way that you express your identity is something that some people argue is not directly connected to that innate. Yet individuals in this community feel like, ‘This is who I am. This is who I was born to be.”

Mitchner said that kind of rejection can lead to feelings of abandonment, which may develop into depression, anxiety, or even suicidal ideation.

According to The Trevor Project, about 56% of LGBTQ+ youth reported experiencing suicidal ideation or attempting suicide in the past year.

In Oklahoma City, Mitchner said, there are several events and resources available to support LGBTQ+ individuals. The OKC Pride Festival will take place June 27–29 at Scissortail Park. Local organizations such as SISU and Red Rock Behavioral Health Services also provide mental health support to the community.

