OKC Thunder Championship parade security provides safe fan experience

OKC safety efforts were successful during NBA Championship celebrations: police and state agencies ensured a safe, family-friendly environment.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

Celebrating a championship is a top priority, but public safety is the number one priority. Law enforcement helped protect everyone as they cheered for their first-time NBA Champions. There were some arrests on Tuesday, but nothing major, thanks to those security efforts.

These celebrations require a large law enforcement presence. Just like the Thunder won a championship as a team, agencies all around the state worked together to make this celebration a safe one.

“This is unprecedented for this city. It’s probably one of the biggest things we’ve ever had to celebrate,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy, before Tuesday’s parade. “We have partnerships from around the state.”

OKC Mayor David Holt said this celebration could help OKC prepare for other large events in the future.

“It’s probably a good dry run for the Olympics, I would think, in terms of the security,” Holt said.

Bacy said they prepare for every scenario.

“That’s always part of our preplanning,” Bacy said. “We think ‘worst case scenario’ and then we build from there.”

Tuesday’s championship parade avoided any major incidents. One video from someone on the parade route, near Robert S Kerr Avenue and Walker Avenue, showed officers handcuffing one person. A handgun appeared in an evidence bag on the hood of a Tulsa Police squad car.

News 9 contacted OCPD for information about the potential arrests. However, they didn’t have an official report ready for the Tuesday 10 p.m. news deadline. OCPD officials said they will have updates on the incident sometime this week.

OCPD officials say they arrested seven people and reunited seven missing children with their caregivers. A city spokesperson said security efforts overall were a success. A safe afternoon kept the focus on a team’s dream realized, and a community working together to bring home a championship.

“You also embody that Oklahoma Standard as we take care of each other,” said OKC Fire Chief Richard Kelley. “It takes a team effort to really accomplish what's going on in our city.”