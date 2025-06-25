Newlyweds postpone honeymoon, celebrate Thunder championship

An Oklahoma City couple recently tied the knot, but said celebrating the OKC Thunder comes first.

Tuesday, June 24th 2025, 11:00 pm

By: Matt McCabe


Oklahoma City -

Oklahoma City’s historic victory in game 7 of the NBA finals sent the city into overdrive, throwing a parade two days later. 

For a newly married couple, it meant hitting the brakes. 

Tyler and Elizabeth Ames got married on Saturday, two days after a Thunder loss in game 6. While the newlyweds planned to jet off Monday morning for their honeymoon, they had to make some last-minute changes. 

"The conversation started last week, probably mid-last week, when it was clear there was going to be a game 6, and hopefully a game 7, and either way the parade was going to be sometime this week,” Tyler Ames said. 

He explained: it was actually his wife who was most enthusiastic about a parade. 

"I would be so sad on our honeymoon if we were missing all this excitement with all our friends after the year we've had, just watching them,” Elizabeth Ames said. “We couldn't miss it." 

A few phone calls later, Elizabeth had pushed the travel plans for their honeymoon back by a few days. 

Celebrating the Thunder felt in sync with celebrating their marriage. 

“I mean, we're 3 days into this,” Tyler said. “We're a pretty good team, though.” 
