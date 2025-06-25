Thunder players shout out loyal fans amidst championship celebration

Star Thunder players thank fans during Championship Parade at Paycom Arena, praising Oklahoma City's incredible support throughout the season.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Several star Thunder players took to the stage in the Paycom Arena on Tuesday morning to share words of gratitude with fans in the opening ceremonies of the Championship Parade.

"This wouldn't have happened without all of you and your constant support all season long. Every OKC chant; every clap of that fan bammer, every roar of this crowd, all of that comes together to make Oklahoma City the best fan base in this entire league," said emcee Paris Lawson.

Thunder players agreed.

“Give it up for yourselves,” encouraged Alex Caruso.

The team agreed that the fans made all the difference this season, Caruso added.

Chet Holmgren said that without his teammates, none of this would be possible, but after that, it takes the fans and city.

“They bring it every single night, so we have to do the same,” Holmgren insisted.

Jalen Williams said, “You guys are seriously the best fans in the NBA.”

His teammate Jaylin Williams said they don’t get it done without fans.

“Ya’ll should’ve worn a jersey,” Williams expressed.

Others shared similar sentiments.

“We played in every arena in this league, and you guys are the best fans in the world. I can promise you that,” said Kenny Hustle.