OKC police release bodycam footage of fatal shooting after man charges officers

Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage showing a June 4 incident where officers fatally shot a man who charged at them with a knife.

By: Graham Dowers

A man was shot and killed by police earlier this month after allegedly charging at officers with a knife during a response to a reported suicide attempt, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened on June 4 near SW 17th Street. Authorities say they were sent to the scene for an attempted suicide, where a family member was assaulted when they tried to intervene.

CONTENT WARNING: Graphic content involving the shooting is included in the bodycam footage below

Police say that when officers arrived, 49-year-old Eddie Hill ran out of the residence armed with a knife and ignored repeated commands to drop it. According to investigators, Hill attempted to stab an officer positioned at the door.

Hill's knife struck the officer’s radio, police said, preventing injury. Bodycam footage shows multiple officers opened fire and then immediately rendered medical aid before Hill was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the officer had no time to de-escalate the encounter due to the immediate threat. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and the Oklahoma Police Department says the involved officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending its outcome.

