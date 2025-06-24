OKC fans get first dibs on SGA's signature Converse

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's signature Converse shoes, SHAI 001s, available early in Oklahoma City at SGA MVP mural.

Monday, June 23rd 2025, 7:05 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City will get early access to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature Converse shoes before the rest of the world.

Converse announced that following Tuesday’s championship parade, fans can pick up the SHAI 001s at the SGA MVP mural in downtown OKC. The shoes have not yet been released to the public.

The mural is located at 626 West Main Street. Fans can stop by between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Several colorways of this shoe have been announced, all paying tribute to important people in SGA's life.

RELATED:

Look: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's signature Converse shoe

Converse celebrates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with MVP mural in OKC

SGA debuts Converse colorway inspired by his brother
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 23rd, 2025

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025

June 24th, 2025