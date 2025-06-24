OKC fans get first dibs on SGA's signature Converse

Monday, June 23rd 2025, 7:05 pm
Oklahoma City will get early access to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature Converse shoes before the rest of the world.
Converse announced that following Tuesday’s championship parade, fans can pick up the SHAI 001s at the SGA MVP mural in downtown OKC. The shoes have not yet been released to the public.
The mural is located at 626 West Main Street. Fans can stop by between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Several colorways of this shoe have been announced, all paying tribute to important people in SGA's life.
