Thunder fans rush for championship gear as celebration continues across OKC

Thunder fans pack Dick’s House of Sport in Oklahoma City to buy NBA championship gear after the team’s Game 7 victory. The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch was on scene to scope out the flock of fans.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Thunder fans gathered early Monday at Dick's House of Sport in Oklahoma City to purchase official NBA championship merchandise following the team's Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The store opened its doors well before sunrise to accommodate demand for commemorative shirts, hats, and other merchandise. Despite the late-night celebrations, foot traffic at the store remained steady throughout the morning.

Byron Velasco, a Thunder season ticket holder since 2021, said that he became a fan after moving to Oklahoma for his military service. Velasco said that he truly became a fan after acquiring guard Alex Caruso.

Velasco was wearing a customized Caruso jersey with a finals patch added before the series began.

Velasco also said that he plans to send championship gear to his family in the Philippines. “I promised my parents that if we win it, I was going to ship it to them,” he said.

>> Oklahoma City Thunder: 2025 Champions Parade announced in OKC

Store employees said merchandise was still available as of Monday morning, but inventory may sell out quickly as fans continue to arrive throughout the day.

Oklahoma City won its first NBA title Sunday night in front of a home crowd. A championship parade is scheduled for Tuesday.

OKC Thunder Parade Coverage

OKC Thunder Parade safety: What you need to know

OKC Thunder Parade: Road closures and traffic info

OKC Thunder Parade: Parking, shuttle, and streetcar info