Dean Blevins takes in Thunder championship moments ahead of July retirement

Days out from his retirement, News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins is going over the moments that brought Oklahoma City its first NBA championship.

By: Christian Hans

Days away from his retirement, News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins was able to take part in our coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Finals win.

With Sunday's momentous Game 7 taking place at the Paycom Center, all of Oklahoma City, including Dean, was able to soak in the moments following the Thunder's 103-91 win over the Indiana Pacers.

When asked by News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb where the Thunder's win sits in his history of playing and covering Oklahoma sports.

"There were a couple of college football games you played in, championship games you were a part of," Blevins said. "This one was unique because it brought the whole state in, and because apparently 600,000 people are going to come down tomorrow if that tells you anything."

Blevins' retirement is set for July 1.