Truck Yard at max capacity for NBA Finals watch party

Oklahoma City's Truck Yard reaches capacity for Game 7 of NBA Finals.

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 7:19 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Truck Yard in Oklahoma City is no longer letting anyone in during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The popular Thunder Watch Zone says they are at capacity and will turn down anyone else who arrives.

In a post on Facebook, they said:

"Heads up: We’ve hit capacity and can’t let anyone else in this evening. Big love to the Thunder fans who showed up loud and proud! Thanks for understanding and bringing the energy!"

Across the metro, multiple places are having watch parties. A full list can be found below.

Thunder Watch Parties: Where fans can join the NBA Finals action

NBA Finals Game 7 Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals 

Coaches Corner 

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder 

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers 

Thunder Player POV 

Community Stories 
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 22nd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025

June 23rd, 2025