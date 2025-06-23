Truck Yard at max capacity for NBA Finals watch party

Oklahoma City's Truck Yard reaches capacity for Game 7 of NBA Finals.

By: Destini Pittman

-

The Truck Yard in Oklahoma City is no longer letting anyone in during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The popular Thunder Watch Zone says they are at capacity and will turn down anyone else who arrives.

In a post on Facebook, they said:

"Heads up: We’ve hit capacity and can’t let anyone else in this evening. Big love to the Thunder fans who showed up loud and proud! Thanks for understanding and bringing the energy!"

Across the metro, multiple places are having watch parties. A full list can be found below.

Thunder Watch Parties: Where fans can join the NBA Finals action

NBA Finals Game 7 Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories