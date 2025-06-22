Academy to open stores immediately to sell merch if Thunder win NBA Championship

If OKC beats the Pacers Sunday night, Academy Sport will immediately open to sell NBA Championship merch.

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 4:12 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

If the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Indiana and win the NBA Championship on Sunday night, Academy Sports + Outdoors will immediately open select stores so fans can grab official OKC Thunder Finals Champion gear.

The following morning, participating locations will open as early as 7 a.m. so fans can shop before work.

For a list of participating stores, CLICK HERE.

Academy stores not on the list will begin selling championship merchandise Monday during normal business hours.

Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

