Academy to open stores immediately to sell merch if Thunder win NBA Championship

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 4:12 pm
If the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Indiana and win the NBA Championship on Sunday night, Academy Sports + Outdoors will immediately open select stores so fans can grab official OKC Thunder Finals Champion gear.
The following morning, participating locations will open as early as 7 a.m. so fans can shop before work.
For a list of participating stores, CLICK HERE.
Academy stores not on the list will begin selling championship merchandise Monday during normal business hours.
June 23rd, 2025
