Moped crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Seminole County on Friday

By: Graham Dowers

A woman is dead and a man remains in critical condition following a crash Friday evening involving a moped and a pickup truck east of Konawa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of NS 3560 Road and EW 1410 Road, approximately 7 miles east of Konawa.

According to OHP, 35-year-old Kody B. Stewart of Seminole was driving a moped southbound on NS 3560 Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and turned east onto EW 1410 Road. A 2013 Ford F-150 then struck the moped, according to authorities.

Troopers say that a passenger on the moped, 38-year-old Misty M. Jefferson of Seminole, was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS. Stewart was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup and its passenger were not injured.

OHP noted that helmets were not in use on the moped.