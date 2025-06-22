One injured in rollover crash near Lake Hefner Parkway

One person was injured in a rollover crash near Lake Hefner Parkway and NW 122nd Street in Oklahoma City, authorities say.

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 9:25 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured in a rollover crash Saturday evening near Lake Hefner Parkway and NW 122nd Street, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened on or near the embankment of Lake Hefner, where a vehicle rolled over and possibly ended up near a backyard or slope. Emergency crews were initially stationed on the opposite side of a hill from the wreck.

Authorities say three people were inside the vehicle. First responders say one of them sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site before being transported by EMSA. Authorities say the other two occupants were not seriously hurt and did not require hospitalization.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

