One injured in rollover crash near Lake Hefner Parkway

By: Graham Dowers

-

One person was injured in a rollover crash Saturday evening near Lake Hefner Parkway and NW 122nd Street, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened on or near the embankment of Lake Hefner, where a vehicle rolled over and possibly ended up near a backyard or slope. Emergency crews were initially stationed on the opposite side of a hill from the wreck.

Authorities say three people were inside the vehicle. First responders say one of them sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site before being transported by EMSA. Authorities say the other two occupants were not seriously hurt and did not require hospitalization.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

