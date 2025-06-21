One dead after crash near I-40 and S Martin Luther King Ave.

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirm one person is dead after a crash near the Interstate 35 on ramp to Eastbound Interstate 40.

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirm one person is dead after a crash near northbound Interstate 35 on ramp to Eastbound Interstate 40.

When first responders arrived, officials say they found one person dead from the crash. The conditions surrounding the cause of the crash are being investigated.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area to avoid congestion until the scene is cleared.

According to police, a motorcyclist was exiting I-40 for I-35 and hit a guard rail and went over a barrier on the side of the interstate.

