One dead after crash near I-40 and S Martin Luther King Ave.

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirm one person is dead after a crash near the Interstate 35 on ramp to Eastbound Interstate 40.

Saturday, June 21st 2025, 7:51 am

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirm one person is dead after a crash near northbound Interstate 35 on ramp to Eastbound Interstate 40.

When first responders arrived, officials say they found one person dead from the crash. The conditions surrounding the cause of the crash are being investigated.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area to avoid congestion until the scene is cleared.

According to police, a motorcyclist was exiting I-40 for I-35 and hit a guard rail and went over a barrier on the side of the interstate.

Refresh this page as we learn more and update this story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 21st, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 22nd, 2025

June 22nd, 2025

June 21st, 2025

June 21st, 2025