"We will never know how many lives he saved": OU's Mike Boettcher recalls Gary England's impact and philosophy

By: Victor Pozadas

University of Oklahoma Journalism Professor and colleague Mike Boettcher gave an impassioned speech recalling his experiences and the big moments Gary England created for aspiring weather reporters across the nation and all over the world.

From his innovations in weather technology, to his way of making people care about the weather with his sincere and accurate reporting, England worked well past his own means to make sure people remained safe under dangerous weather conditions throughout his career.

Boettcher's full remarks can be heard at the top of this page, or you can follow along for major takeaways of the tribute below.

Gary England’s Impact as a Showman and Scientist

Gary England was both an entertainer and a scientist, using creativity (like the Thunder Lizard) to connect with people and make weather reporting memorable. His ability to connect made him highly effective and inspired many young meteorologists.

Influence on Education and Standards

After retiring from TV, Gary joined the faculty at Gaylord College, University of Oklahoma. He set high standards for student meteorologists, contributing to the college’s nationwide #1 ranking among media schools.

Legacy in Broadcast Meteorology

Gary England revolutionized TV weather reporting and was a pioneer in weather warnings. His innovations influenced American culture, including inspiring the movie “Twister.” His groundwork helped lead to the creation of the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Boettcher shares personal experiences working with Gary and describes his early weather center setups. Gary was admired not just for his meteorological skill but for his ability to engage and educate the public.

Gary England’s Humility and Philosophy

Gary attributed his success to doing what was necessary to build an audience, not to personal attributes like looks or talent. He recognized the challenge of being listened to as one ages, but persisted in his mission.

Hall of Fame Induction and Cultural Impact

Boettcher recalls the honor of introducing Gary at his Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction. Jokes about a drinking game based on Gary’s famous catchphrases, highlighting his cultural significance and the affection Oklahomans have for him.

The Deeper Meaning of Gary’s Work

Emphasizes that Gary’s real legacy is the lives he saved through his weather warnings. Draws a parallel between saving lives in Afghanistan and Gary’s impact in Oklahoma: the true measure of one’s work is in the lives changed and saved.

Closing Tribute

Urges people to remember Gary England’s dedication during dangerous weather, as he gave Oklahomans a fighting chance when it mattered most. Ends with Gary’s iconic phrase: “We’ll keep you advised.”

Watch Full Service:

