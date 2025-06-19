Man arrested after stolen gun discovered during Midwest City homicide investigation

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 6:03 pm
A man was arrested while police were investigating a homicide on Thursday morning, according to the Midwest City Police Department.
Police say they were serving a search warrant near East Madison Street and North Rhode Island Avenue in connection with the homicide when they recovered a stolen gun in the home.
Officers on the scene arrested a 23-year-old Christopher Lloyd Martin for Possession of a Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony and Possession of Stolen Property.
Martin was not arrested for the homicide, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
June 15th, 2025
May 8th, 2025
June 20th, 2025
June 20th, 2025