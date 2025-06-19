Man arrested after stolen gun discovered during Midwest City homicide investigation

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 6:03 pm

By: Destini Pittman


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

A man was arrested while police were investigating a homicide on Thursday morning, according to the Midwest City Police Department.

Police say they were serving a search warrant near East Madison Street and North Rhode Island Avenue in connection with the homicide when they recovered a stolen gun in the home.

Officers on the scene arrested a 23-year-old Christopher Lloyd Martin for Possession of a Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony and Possession of Stolen Property.

Martin was not arrested for the homicide, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.
