Thunder Hall fills as fans gather for NBA Finals watch party

Thunder fans gather in OKC watch parties as Game 6 of the NBA Finals plays out in Indiana.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

Game 6 of the NBA Finals might be in Indiana, but watch parties across OKC are packed with fans for Thursday's big game. If the Thunder win this game, win the franchise's first NBA Title.

News 9's Tevis Hillis is at Fassler Hall, aka Thunder Hall. Fans are already packing in to ahead of the watch party.

Thunder Hall is just one of several watch zones across the metro.

