Thunder Hall fills as fans gather for NBA Finals watch party

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 5:39 pm
Game 6 of the NBA Finals might be in Indiana, but watch parties across OKC are packed with fans for Thursday's big game. If the Thunder win this game, win the franchise's first NBA Title.
News 9's Tevis Hillis is at Fassler Hall, aka Thunder Hall. Fans are already packing in to ahead of the watch party.
Thunder Hall is just one of several watch zones across the metro.
An Oklahoma native, Tevis Hillis joined the News 9 team in 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She now anchors the weekend morning newscasts. Passionate about shaping the future of journalism, Tevis also serves as executive producer and adjunct professor for OU Nightly, mentoring and teaching more than 160 students.
