Second EMSA heat alert issued for Oklahoma City

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 10:21 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A second EMSA medical heat alert is in effect for Oklahoma City.

In 48 hours, medics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls in the OKC Service area, with six people hospitalized, according to EMSA.

Medical heat alerts are issued when paramedics respond to at least five heat-related calls within 24 hours.

The alert will remain in effect until the heat-related call volume drops or temperatures significantly decrease.
