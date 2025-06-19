Second EMSA heat alert issued for Oklahoma City

A second EMSA heat alert has been issued for Oklahoma City.

By: Summer Miller

A second EMSA medical heat alert is in effect for Oklahoma City.

In 48 hours, medics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls in the OKC Service area, with six people hospitalized, according to EMSA.

Medical heat alerts are issued when paramedics respond to at least five heat-related calls within 24 hours.

The alert will remain in effect until the heat-related call volume drops or temperatures significantly decrease.