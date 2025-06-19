Second EMSA heat alert issued for Oklahoma City

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 10:21 am
A second EMSA medical heat alert is in effect for Oklahoma City.
In 48 hours, medics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls in the OKC Service area, with six people hospitalized, according to EMSA.
Medical heat alerts are issued when paramedics respond to at least five heat-related calls within 24 hours.
The alert will remain in effect until the heat-related call volume drops or temperatures significantly decrease.
