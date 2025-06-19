Will Haliburton play in Game 6? Thunder prep for either outcome

With a 3-2 lead, the Thunder aim to win their first NBA title in Game 6. Pacers star Haliburton is questionable, fueling OKC’s momentum.

By: Christian Hans

Oklahoma City takes on Indiana in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. With a 3-2 series lead, the Thunder look to make history with the team's first NBA title.

2025 NBA Finals Game 6: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, injury update, game times, dates and TV coverage

Before tipoff, News 9 and News On 6 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in Indianapolis with the latest on Thursday's matchup between the Pacers and Thunder.

Despite the last game of the NBA playoffs potentially being played in Indianapolis, rather than in Oklahoma City, McGehee says the Thunder plans to get the job done sooner, rather than risk a Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

"I think the mentality is get this thing done tonight, play as hard as you can to Indiana," McGehee said. "I feel like they have lost their spirit a little bit after losing 2 games in a row to the Thunder, and noticed that some of the Indiana fans are selling their tickets on the open market. Thunder fans out there are coming up and scooping them up to hopefully celebrate a win tonight."

As for each team's stars, McGehee said the Thunder look to shine bright and finish strong, while Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton remains questionable after an injury in Game 5.

"J-Dub and Shai, they were excellent in Game 5, I expect more of the same in Game 6," McGehee said. "This is the most important game of [Haliburton's] career, he's going to try to play. I'd be shocked if he doesn't, but the thing is, he is not at 100%."

McGehee says if Haliburton does not show up in Game 6, the Pacers will lean on their other stars to carry the load.

"Pascal Siakam and others, TJ McConnell, they have to step up big time in Tyrese's absence, but he will try to play tonight," McGehee said. "I don't have any idea how effective he's going to be against the Thunder, especially this Oklahoma City defense ... They're gonna definitely turn it up in Game 6."

